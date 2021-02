Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed UK flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has extended a deal with Wockhardt Ltd for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines by six months, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The agreement is now expanded to August 2022, and Wockhardt will continue to make vaccines at its unit in Wrexham in Wales, the company said. It did not disclose any financial details of the deal.