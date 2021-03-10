Citigroup offers rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to some U.S. staff

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has offered rapid at-home COVID-19 testing to some employees that have continued to work at its U.S. branches and offices through the pandemic as they were unable perform their roles remotely, the bank said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The at-home COVID-19 testing program uses a rapid antigen test, which offers results within 20 minutes, the bank said, adding the test is awaiting emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Citi said it has offered employees at its Chicago area branches and those working on its trading floors in New York a chance to participate in the home testing program.

The bank said it would use the learnings from this initial pilot for its broader plans around at-home testing and future return to office strategy.

The company intends to make at-home testing widely available to more employees in the coming months, it added.