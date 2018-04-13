Credit card holders' lawsuit over disability insurance revived

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action by New York credit card holders accusing several insurance companies of selling them disability policies endorsed by the late actor Christopher Reeve that were void under state law.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in finding that the consumers lacked standing on the grounds that they did not suffer a concrete harm.

