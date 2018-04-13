FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018

Credit card holders' lawsuit over disability insurance revived

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action by New York credit card holders accusing several insurance companies of selling them disability policies endorsed by the late actor Christopher Reeve that were void under state law.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in finding that the consumers lacked standing on the grounds that they did not suffer a concrete harm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2INJf62

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
