April 2, 2020 / 12:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German economy could shrink more this year than in 2008/9 crisis - minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest economy might shrink more this year than during the 2008/9 financial crisis, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that contractions of more than 8% might be registered in some months.

Altmaier said the economy had fared well during the first two months of the year - before Germany went into virtual lockdown in March.

“We expect that in individual months in the first half, the economy could shrink by more than 8%,” he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

