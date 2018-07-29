UPDATE 1-Australia's Healthscope to sell Asian pathology operations

(Adds details on one-off charge, CEO commentary, background)

July 30 (Reuters) - Australian hospital group Healthscope Ltd said on Monday it will sell its Asian pathology business for A$279 million ($206.5 million) to entities controlled by funds which are managed by TPG Capital Asia.

The Melbourne-based company had flagged the sale of the operations which consist of 39 pathology laboratories across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam in May.

Healthscope expects to record a one-off gain of about $165 million in its fiscal year 2019 results on account of the transaction.

“The decision to divest will allow our management team to focus on our core operations,” Healthscope Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Ballantyne said.

Healthscope is a hot takeover target, having rejected two $3 billion-plus offers earlier this year after saying they were conditional and undervalued. ($1 = 1.3510 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)