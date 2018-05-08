FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 12:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties buys rights to 10 pct stake in Healthscope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT on Tuesday said it acquired rights to a 10 percent stake in Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd at A$2.39 per Healthscope share.

This values the stake at about A$416 million ($313.04 million). The rights to the stake were obtained through a derivative offered by Deutsche Bank AG, the company said in a statement.

Last month, private equity firm BGH Capital and its consortium partners offered to buy out Healthscope for $3.1 billion.

$1 = 1.3289 Australian dollars Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

