Australia's Healthscope gets renewed takeover bid from private equity suitors

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a takeover proposal from a consortium comprising local private equity firm BGH Capital and AustralianSuper for A$4.11 billion ($2.91 billion), or A$2.36 a share in cash.

The offer comes after Healthscope spurned an earlier offer from BGH Capital and AustralianSuper, as well as an offer from from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.

“The proposal is substantially the same as the proposal which was made by the BGH–AustralianSuper Consortium in April,” Healthscope said in a statement.