FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 22, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Healthscope gets renewed takeover bid from private equity suitors

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a takeover proposal from a consortium comprising local private equity firm BGH Capital and AustralianSuper for A$4.11 billion ($2.91 billion), or A$2.36 a share in cash.

The offer comes after Healthscope spurned an earlier offer from BGH Capital and AustralianSuper, as well as an offer from from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.

“The proposal is substantially the same as the proposal which was made by the BGH–AustralianSuper Consortium in April,” Healthscope said in a statement.

$1 = 1.4126 Australian dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.