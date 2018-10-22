UPDATE 1-Australia's Healthscope gets renewed takeover bid from private equity suitors

(Adds details on previous takeover offers)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd said on Tuesday it has received a takeover proposal from a consortium comprising Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and AustralianSuper for A$4.11 billion ($2.9 billion), or A$2.36 a share in cash.

The Australian hospital operator spurned an earlier offer from BGH Capital and AustralianSuper, as well as an offer from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.

“The proposal is substantially the same as the proposal which was made by the BGH–AustralianSuper Consortium in April,” Healthscope said in a statement.

Healthscope said the consortium claimed to have the backing of major Healthscope shareholder Ellerston Capital. It added however that it had not received any correspondence from Ellerston on the proposal.

Superannuation and pension fund AustralianSuper and Ellerston, an Australian investment firm, hold a total of 23 percent of Healthscope. Ellerston declined to comment on its support for the deal.

The indicative price of the bid would be reduced by the value of any dividends or distributions declared, Healthscope added. ($1 = 1.4126 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)