May 13, 2018 / 11:58 PM / in 35 minutes

Australia's Healthscope gets $3.3 bln bid from Brookfield Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd on Monday said it received a A$4.35 billion ($3.3 billion) bid from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc , $180 million more than a private equity firm offered it in April.

The A$2.50 per share offer is at a 1.2 percent premium to Healthscope’s last close on Friday, and a 23.2 percent premium to its closing price before it received the $3.1 billion offer from BGH Capital and its consortium partners last month.

$1 = 1.3247 Australian dollars Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
