Australia's Healthscope says gets $3.25 bln takeover offer from Brookfield Capital Partners

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Healthscope Ltd said on Monday it has received a revised takeover proposal from Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd that values the hospital operator at A$4.5 billion ($3.25 billion)

Healthscope also said it will not give due diligence access to Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and its partners as their rival proposal is significantly less attractive than the Brookfield offer.

Last month, BGH Capital and its partners put forward a A$4.1 billion bid for Healthscope. ($1 = 1.3856 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)