Australia's Healthscope agrees to Brookfield takeover offer

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Healthscope Ltd said on Friday it will proceed with a A$4.18 billion ($3.04 billion) takeover offer from Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

Healthscope said in a statement that Brookfield had made an off-market takeover offer of about A$2.40 per share for the company, representing a premium of about 1.7 percent to Healthscope’s last close.

Healthscope’s board recommended the transaction to shareholders in the absence of a superior proposal. ($1 = 1.3751 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)