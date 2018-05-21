Australia's Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian hospital group Healthscope said on Tuesday it would not provide due diligence access for takeover offers worth more than $3 billion each from Brookfield Asset Management and BGH Capital, stating both offers undervalue the company.

In a separate announcement, the company said it had received a number of suitors for its Asian Pathology business and had initiated a sale process.

The company also said it expected core earnings from hospital operations to be in the range of A$340 million to A$345 million ($257.89 million-$261.68 million) for fiscal 2018, compared to core earnings of A$359.4 million in 2017. ($1 = 1.3184 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)