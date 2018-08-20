UPDATE 1-Australia's Healthscope to form unlisted hospital property trust

(Adds annual results, details on property trust)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian private hospital operator Healthscope said on Tuesday it would establish a new unlisted property trust, following a strategic review of its hospital property assets in the wake of two takeover approaches.

The announcement came as the company reported a near 20 percent drop in annual net profit to A$89.4 million ($55.5 million). Its net profit from continuing operations halved to A$75.8 million.

Healthscope said in a statement that the new property trust would hold most of the company’s freehold hospital property assets. It would lease them back to the parent company, which would own a majority stake in the trust, while a new co-investor was expected to hold an interest of up to 49 percent.

The hospital properties would have a book value for land and buildings of about A$1.0 billion ($732 million), Healthscope added.

The company earlier this year turned down two takeover offers from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and jointly from Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and 14 percent shareholder AustralianSuper.

It then announced plans to review its hospital property portfolio and said it would look at the merits of a sale-and-leaseback transaction to unlock value for shareholders.

The businesses to be transferred generated over half of Healthscope’s fiscal 2018 operating core earnings from hospitals.

Healthscope said the property trust would receive rental payments from Healthscope of about A$80 million to A$90 million in the first year.