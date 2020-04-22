Healthcare
April 22, 2020 / 3:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. believes China failed to disclose coronavirus outbreak to WHO in timely manner - Pompeo

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States strongly believes that China’s ruling communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the World Health Organization.

Speaking at a State Department news conference, Pompeo also accused China of failing to report human-to-human transmission of the virus “for a month until it was in every province inside of China.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom

