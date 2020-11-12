Trump's top Michigan lawyer is a veteran of Big Law and past election battles

The lead attorney spearheading President Donald Trump’s post-election litigation efforts in Michigan is a former Big Law partner and senior election lawyer for George W. Bush who has argued in support of voter ID laws.

Mark F. “Thor” Hearne II and his St. Louis-based, four-lawyer firm True North Law LLC are representing the Trump campaign in at least two lawsuits contesting election results in Oakland and Wayne counties, which were both carried by Democrat Joe Biden, according to unofficial vote totals.

