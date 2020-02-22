IN BRIEF: Mississippi ‘heartbeat’ abortion law unconstitutional - 5th Circuit

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Mississippi’s 2019 “heartbeat” law, which would have barred the abortion of any fetus with a detectable heartbeat – a development that generally occurs between six and 12 weeks’ gestation.

The decision on Thursday is the 5th Circuit’s second ruling in two months in favor of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In December, the court affirmed that a 2018 state law banning abortions after 15 weeks was an unconstitutional restriction on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy before the fetus is viable. (The state attorney general has vowed to take that case to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

