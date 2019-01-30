Judge rules for Heartland Payment in background check lawsuit

A California job applicant does not have standing to sue payment processing company Heartland Payment Systems for alleged violations of a federal law on background checks because she did not show she was injured, a federal judge in New Jersey has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton ruled that Heartland, which is part of Atlanta-based Global Payments, did not have to face a proposed class action in federal court accusing it of violating the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act’s disclosure requirements before doing background checks.

