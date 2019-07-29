Judge tosses bad faith allegations against Heartland over sales commissions

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed part of a proposed class action accusing payment processing company Heartland Payment Systems of acting in bad faith by ending commissions promised to hundreds of sales persons who left the company.

Heartland, one of the country’s largest payment processors, was accused of halting the commissions for “manufactured” reasons to reduce expenses and make itself a more attractive acquisition target. In a decision on Friday, however, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton said the former employees suing Heartland failed to show that the company breached agreements with them with the improper motive of injuring them.

