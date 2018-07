Aug 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Heartland Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it intended to list on the Australian Stock Exchange as part of a planned restructuring.

The bank said the restructure would result in the formation of a new listed parent company called “Heartland Group Holdings Ltd,” and its existing shareholders could exchange their shares for shares in the new company on a 1-for-1 basis. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)