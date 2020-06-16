Healthcare
WHO Americas director says COVID-19 pandemic still accelerating in the region

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the region is fast approaching 4 million cases of coronavirus and the pandemic continues to accelerate.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington-based Pan American Health Organization, Etienne said Brazil accounts for 23% of the more than 3.8 million cases in the Americas and 23% of the almost 204,000 deaths in the region and “we are not seeing transmission slowing down.” (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

