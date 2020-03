March 18 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Pendragon said on Wednesday the coronavirus spread in the UK could reduce footfall and affect financial performance, but the company added it was too early to quantify the impact.

The company, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Quickco and Car Store brands, said customers can buy new and used cars online or over the telephone as it offers vehicle delivery. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)