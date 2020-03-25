Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) big economies discussed an “intentional disinformation campaign” by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

At a State Department news conference, Pompeo repeated previous charges that China had delayed sharing information about the virus and said all G7 members were “deeply aware” of Beijing’s disinformation campaign. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)