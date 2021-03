ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - WHO’s Aylward says still have financing gap of $3 billion for covax WHO’s Ryan says we are beginning to see data that shows vaccines are impacting the virus WHO’s Ryan says it would be very premature and unrealistic to think we are going to finish with this virus by end of the year WHO’s Chief Scientist says we can reduce hospitalisations, deaths and serious illness by end of the year (Reporting by John Revill)