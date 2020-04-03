S.Africa's Transnet to begin transporting non-essential cargo during lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s logistics firm Transnet said on Friday it would will start moving non-essential goods during a nationwide lockdown after previously reducing transport services and non-essential cargo operations.

“It has now been formally declared that transportation (including handling) of all cargo from ports of entry to their intended destination is no longer prohibited,” the state-owned logistics firm told Reuters via email.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown came into force at midnight on Thursday and largely confines people to their homes except for specific outings such as to buy food or for health emergencies.