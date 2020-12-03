U.S. airlines cut 29,000 workers through mid-October: Transportation Dept

FILE PHOTO: A person walks at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. passenger and cargo airline industry saw total employment fall by nearly 29,000 workers through the month ending in mid-October as government restrictions on laying off workings expired.

The U.S. Transportation Department said U.S. airlines employed 673,278 workers in mid-October, which was 81,749 fewer than in March when U.S. travel demand started falling dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic. The department said that since March, United Airlines has reduced its workforce by 32%, or 29,243 employees, while Delta Air Lines eliminated 32% of its jobs, or 28,751 employees.