California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses -health officials

May 25 (Reuters) - California retail with in-store shopping and places of worship that were closed under one of the most restrictive coronavirus containment rules in the United States may now open, health authorities announced on Monday.

The California Department of Public Health said that businesses and churches, synagogues, mosques can reopen at 25 percent occupancy capacity, and with other restrictions, as soon as each submits a plan to local health departments. (Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Grant McCool)