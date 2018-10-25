Heathrow Airport fined 1.6 mln pounds by competition watchdog

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog imposed a 1.6 million pound ($2.06 million) fine on Heathrow Airport on Thursday after finding that the airport and the owner of Heathrow T5 Hotel Limited had infringed competition law.

Heathrow Airport and Arora Holdings, parent of Heathrow T5 Hotel, had admitted to limiting competition for parking prices and infringing competition law in September, the Competition and Markets Authority said here

Heathrow is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority, China Investment Corporation and other investors. ($1 = 0.7753 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)