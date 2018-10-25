FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Heathrow Airport fined 1.6 mln pounds by competition watchdog

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog imposed a 1.6 million pound ($2.06 million) fine on Heathrow Airport on Thursday after finding that the airport and the owner of Heathrow T5 Hotel Limited had infringed competition law.

Heathrow Airport and Arora Holdings, parent of Heathrow T5 Hotel, had admitted to limiting competition for parking prices and infringing competition law in September, the Competition and Markets Authority said here

Heathrow is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority, China Investment Corporation and other investors. ($1 = 0.7753 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

