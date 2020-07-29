Healthcare
July 29, 2020 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Heathrow calls for UK passenger testing to win 'quarantine roulette'

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport called on the British government to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that the country risked losing a game of global “quarantine roulette” after passenger numbers tumbled 96% in the second quarter.

“The UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said. “Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette.”

“Our European competitors are racing ahead with passenger testing, if the UK doesn’t act soon global Britain will be nothing more than a campaign slogan,” Holland-Kaye said.

Passenger numbers fell 96% in the second quarter while cargo volumes fell over 30%. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below