Heathrow says Unite union workers to go on strike on Dec. 1

Nov 27 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow airport said on Friday that Unite trade union would go ahead with its strike plan on Dec. 1, protesting job cuts as well as re-hiring on reduced pay.

The strike, which was announced by Unite on Nov. 16, will involve firefighters, engineers, campus security, baggage operations, operational and airside workers, and will effectively close the airport. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)