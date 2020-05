The Trump administration’s enforcement of a rule that could deprive abortion providers of federal funding for family planning will stand after an appeals court ruling on Friday declined to reconsider a lawsuit challenging the rule.

That en banc ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier order by a three-judge panel.

