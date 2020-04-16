CNH Industrial, unions agree health measures for Italy restart

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Vehicle maker CNH Industrial and trade unions have agreed a package of health and security measures to get ready for a resumption of operations in Italy as soon as Rome eases lockdown restrictions, the unions said on Thursday.

The agreed measures are the same as those in a similar deal unions finalised last week with automaker Fiat Chrysler , the FIM, FIOM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR unions said in a joint statement.

They include rearranging assembly layouts, staggering shifts, testing workers’ temperatures and providing face masks.

Both CNH Industrial and Fiat Chrysler are controlled by EXOR , the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family.