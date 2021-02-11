Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Ukraine on Thursday -TV

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer plans to file the registration application for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian television quoted a health ministry official as saying.
Ukraine’s authorities have said the country expects to receive its first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Pavel Polityuk
