April 9, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

CORRECTED-Oil trader Andurand's hedge fund down 6.7 percent in Q1- HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show data from February)

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund lost 6.7 in the first quarter of the year after recouping some of the heavy losses it had suffered in February, data compiled by HSBC showed.

Andurand Capital made gains of 3.6 percent in March after losing 14.5 percent in February following returns of 5.2 percent in January, the data showed.

Many commodities-focused hedge funds lost out on trades in commodities and energy betting on higher prices in February, a separate report from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Simon Jessop)

