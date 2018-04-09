Oil trader Andurand's hedge fund down 6.7 percent in Q1- HSBC

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund lost 6.7 in the first quarter of the year after recouping some of the heavy losses it had suffered in February, data compiled by HSBC showed.

Andurand Capital made gains of 3.6 percent in March after losing 14.5 percent in February following returns of 5.2 percent in January, the data showed.

The partial recovery for Andurand in March bucked the trend for many commodities-focused hedge funds, which lost out on trades in commodities and energy betting on higher prices, a separate report from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Simon Jessop)