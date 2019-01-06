Funds News
January 6, 2019 / 11:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bridgewater's Pure Alpha ends 2018 with 14.6 pct gain -source

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates’ flagship Pure Alpha Strategy posted a double-digit gain in 2018 when many other funds lost money after being caught off guard by the late-year market collapse.

The Pure Alpha Strategy, which has been run since 1991, gained 14.6 percent, after fees, a person familiar with the numbers said on Sunday evening. Over its lifetime, the strategy has returned an average 12 percent a year.

Many hedge funds are still compiling their returns for last year, but early data from Hedge Fund Research show the average fund lost 6.7 percent.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Cooney

