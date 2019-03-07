Citadel to close Aptigon stock unit, Felder leaves-sources

BOSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Citadel, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds, on Thursday told investors and employees that it plans to shut down its Aptigon Capital stock picking unit and that the group’s chief, Eric Felder, has left the firm, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Citadel, which oversees $29 billion in assets, said it has “mutually agreed” to part ways with Felder, who was named to head the unit roughly a year ago. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)