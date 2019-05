LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Swedish hedge fund Nektar Asset Management said on Thursday it would close after top investor Brummer & Partners notified of plans to redeem its entire investment.

Brummer said in a separate statement that it would complete the process by the end of May. A spokeswoman for Brummer said the investment accounted for two-thirds of Nektar’s total assets of around 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion). (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Huw Jones)