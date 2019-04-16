Funds News
April 16, 2019 / 2:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Corvex's Meister likes Diamondback Energy after it bought Energen

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Keith Meister on Tuesday named energy company Diamondback Energy Inc. as one of Corvex Management’s top investment ideas after the company bought a rival last year.

“We think there is lots of value,” Meister said about the company at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Summit, adding that he expects the management team will do all the right things to boost returns.

“It is a clean and easy story” for investors to buy energy stocks, Meister said, days after a industry player Chevron announced plans to buy rival Anadarko. “I think there is going to be a lot of activity,” Meister said, noting that the pace of takeovers in the energy sector is likely not over yet. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below