LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The founder of credit hedge fund CQS told investors on Tuesday he remained “constructive” on the medium-term market outlook and that the duration sweet spot for investments was two years or less.

In a mid-year review, Michael Hintze said increased volatility was creating good opportunities, and he liked asset-backed securities, structured credit, convertibles and loans, but had a low allocation to fixed rate bonds. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)