July 18, 2018 / 4:28 PM / in 2 hours

Chanos shorts Envision, says KKR may get cold feet on deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos says he is betting that the stock price of physican practice management companies Mednax and Envision Healthcare will fall and said that private equity group KKR might get cold feet on a planned deal for Envision.

Chanos, whose Kynikos Associates tends to sell stocks short, warned there is a chance that KKR could back out of the roughly $10 billion deal.

He called the physican practice management companies “ticking time bombs.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
