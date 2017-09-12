Bridgewater's Dalio says it would be "terrible" if Cohn left White House

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio on Tuesday threw his weight behind President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser saying it would be “terrible” if Gary Cohn were to leave the Trump administration.

“It would be bad for the market,” Dalio said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference about Cohn, who currently serves as chairman of the National Economic Council.

“If he was to leave it would be terrible,” Dalio said.