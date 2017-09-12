FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgewater's Dalio says it would be "terrible" if Cohn left White House
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2017 / 2:37 PM / a month ago

Bridgewater's Dalio says it would be "terrible" if Cohn left White House

Lawrence Delevingne, Svea Herbst-Bayliss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio on Tuesday threw his weight behind President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser saying it would be “terrible” if Gary Cohn were to leave the Trump administration.

“It would be bad for the market,” Dalio said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference about Cohn, who currently serves as chairman of the National Economic Council.

“If he was to leave it would be terrible,” Dalio said.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.