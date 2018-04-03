FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 3, 2018 / 5:22 PM / in a day

Einhorn says Greenlight off 13.6 pct in Q1, predicts recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn told clients on Tuesday that his Greenlight Capital has lost 13.6 percent this year but said he is confident his portfolio can recover.

“Despite recent results, our portfolio should perform well over time,” Einhorn, one of the hedge fund industry’s most closely watched investors, wrote in a letter to investors dated April 3. Reuters saw a copy of the letter.

Einhorn said there were not obvious explanations for the losses, writing “No events or individual positions stand out.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.