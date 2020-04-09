EJF Capital asks to borrow from clients amid credit market turmoil

BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - EJF Capital LLC, the multibillion-dollar credit-focused investment firm, is asking clients for a loan to avoid additional losses in one of its private funds, according to a recent company letter seen by Reuters.

Sent to investors in the $206 million EJF Trust Preferred Fund LP, the letter said recent coronavirus-driven turbulence in short-term funding markets made continuing to use such debt a challenge, risking deeper fund losses if positions had to be liquidated to pay it back.

EJF said it wants to lower risk by reducing or eliminating the use of short-term "repo" funding, which the U.S. Federal Reserve has backstopped in recent weeks. Repurchase agreements are loans for quick payback, often overnight and typically used by banks and financial firms to insure adequate capital on their books here

“Increased margin and capital requirements associated with those borrowings can force the sale of assets at uneconomic prices in times of market disruption similar to what we are facing today,” the letter said.

The fix, EJF said, is a loan. Investors in the fund would be paid 16% for between 12 and 24 months of the debt’s duration. EJF hopes to raise between $25 million and $58 million.

“We are providing an attractive risk adjusted return for investors who participate in the mezzanine loan while eliminating the Fund’s exposure to short-term leverage and protecting the value of the existing capital,” the letter said.

A spokesman for EJF declined to comment. Led by Emanuel “Manny” Friedman and Neal Wilson, the Arlington, Virginia-based firm managed approximately $13.5 billion, with leverage, at the end of 2019, according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The asset figure is closer to $7 billion without leverage.

The loan request comes after EJF said on March 27 that it was blocking withdrawals from its $2.5 billion Debt Opportunities Fund after redemption requests of about 6% of its assets, according to a letter sent to clients and reviewed by Reuters.

The move was to “protect all of the Fund’s investors by not selling assets into a non-functioning market,” the letter said, also noting it was already down 15% for the month through March 27.

That news was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Anna Irrera in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)