Investors sour on hedge funds, pull 1% of capital in 1st quarter

BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $33 billion out of global hedge funds during the first three months of 2020, marking the biggest quarterly outflow of capital in more than a decade as fear about the coronavirus outbreak sparked panic selling, data released on Wednesday show.

Hedge fund assets totaled $2.96 trillion at the end of March after clients removed roughly 1% of industry assets through redemptions and performance-based asset losses totaled $333 billion, data from Hedge Fund Research (HFR) show. Assets dropped below $3 trillion for the first time since 2016.

The first-quarter outflows were the fourth largest on record. The largest withdrawals were recorded during the financial crisis, in the fourth quarter of 2008, when investors pulled out 9% of industry assets.

The industry’s largest firms that manage more than $5 billion were hit hardest with investors asking for a total of $20.6 billion back, HFR said. Investors pulled $11 billion out of funds that manage between $1 billion and $5 billion, and $1.6 billion was removed from funds that oversee less than $1 billion.

“Investors reacted to the unprecedented surge in volatility and uncertainty driven by the global coronavirus pandemic with a historic collapse in investor risk tolerance and the largest capital redemption from the hedge fund industry since post-Financial Crisis,” HFR President Kenneth Heinz said in a statement. The average hedge fund lost 9.4% in the first quarter, HFR data show. During the same time the Standard & Poor’s 500 index (including dividends) lost 19.77%.

Heinz said there had been “indiscriminate selling” and that certain funds will benefit as investors return in the coming quarters.

While markets have trimmed some losses this month as government bailouts designed to help revive growth have fueled some buying, a number of fund managers remain worried that more selling is on the horizon.

The bulk of the redemptions came from global macro funds that make bets on currencies, interest rates and stocks. Investors pulled out $22 billion in assets from these funds even though they were the best performers, being roughly flat during the quarter. They jointly now manage $561 billion in assets.