Einhorn's Greenlight sells some positions, covers prominent shorts

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital suffered its worst year ever in 2018, told investors that he had made some changes to the portfolio, including selling Bayer, Mylan and Perrigo last year.

Greenlight Capital also sold Apple, which had been previously reported, and the fund manager said he covered short positions in Core Laboratories and oil frackers, which he introduced as his “Mother Fracker” short at the Sohn Investment Conference in 2015.

He remains short electric car maker Tesla and said he expects the company to face a “shortage of demand.”

He announced the changes in an investment letter seen by Reuters.