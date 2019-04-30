Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 18.7 pct for year - source

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose hedge fund Greenlight Capital suffered double digit losses, is up nearly 19 percent in the first four months of 2019, a person familiar with the numbers said on Tuesday.

Greenlight gained 6.6 percent in April and is up 18.7 percent for the year, said the person who is not permitted to discuss the private fund publicly. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.