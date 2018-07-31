FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Einhorn's Greenlight is trying to end fund losses -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital lost 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year, told clients on Tuesday he has been trying to repair the damage.

“We have taken action to mitigate our problems,” the fund wrote in a letter to clients which was seen by Reuters. Greenlight said it covered most of its Netflix Inc short position between January and April at $281.46 and used more put options in the short book.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang

