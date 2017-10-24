FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Greenlight bets again on Micron, others in Q3-letter
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 24, 2017 / 3:32 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Hedge fund Greenlight bets again on Micron, others in Q3-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told investors on Tuesday that his Greenlight Capital made three new investments during the third quarter, including a new bet on chip maker Micron Technology Inc.

Greenlight reunited with Micron, which had weighed on its performance a few years ago, by buying the stock at $29.21, Einhorn said in his quarterly letter, which was seen by Reuters. The stock now trades at $41.57.

In the first nine months of 2017, Greenlight gained 3.3 percent, trailing the S&P 500’s 14.3 percent climb. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.