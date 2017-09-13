MOVES-Highland Capital promotes credit specialist Parker to co-CIO

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Highland Capital Management promoted credit specialist Trey Parker to the post of co-chief investment officer, the Dallas-based investment management company said on Wednesday.

Parker, who joined Highland 10 years ago, will share the position with Mark Okada, who co-founded the $13 billion company that offers mutual and hedge funds to clients.

Parker will continue to act as co-portfolio manager of the Highland Opportunistic Credit Fund as well as other institutional funds and separately managed accounts.

The company also promoted Jon Poglitsch to be head of credit research, taking over the role that Parker had filled.